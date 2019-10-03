Take Two: Is OU interested in a second QB after Vandagriff?

T44yy9auswsemsp40jeq

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

MORE: Where top 10 uncommitted 2021 players stand



Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

THE STORYLINE

Oklahoma has already landed a commitment from five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff in the 2021 class and the Sooners arguably do the best job in the country at that position.

It was Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and then Kyler Murray before Jalen Hurts began lighting it up this year. OU also landed five-star quarterback Spencer Rattler in the 2019 class.



This past weekend, high four-star quarterback Caleb Williams from Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga was back on campus and it certainly perked up a lot of attention since he’s ranked No. 14 nationally in the early 2021 rankings and could move even higher after the season.

Williams, who was just offered by Clemson in recent days, has Georgia, LSU and some others high on his list. He’s also shown a great deal of interest in the Sooners throughout his recruitment. And it’s been well-documented he will take a well-researched and thorough approach before making a decision.

Is there any chance Oklahoma could get both Vandagriff and Williams in the 2021 class? is there any reason to worry about Vandagriff’s commitment or was this visit to Norman just Williams’ approach to his recruitment to make sure he sees everything and everybody before a pledge?

FIRST TAKE: Josh McCuistion, SoonerScoop.com

Story continues

“I think this was a situation where Oklahoma is really trying to make in-roads in that part of the country, the Washington/Virginia/Maryland area, and they’ve had a lot of success with Aaryn Parks and Anton Harrison this year. More than anything, it’s kind of maintaining those relationships.

“I don’t get the impression that there is any concern over Vandagriff and I don’t get the impression right now that Oklahoma is pushing particularly hard for Williams. This is a matter of he came in the summer, really liked his trip and really wanted to come out for a game day, but I don’t know if this is as much about Oklahoma doing work as it is Caleb’s interest in Oklahoma.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT SOONERSCOOP.COM



SECOND TAKE: Mike Farrell, Rivals.com

Read More