Two OSU’s. Both black and orange. A preview of Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State

It's a battle of the orange and black.

In just one week, under the Friday night lights of Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon, the Oregon State Beavers open up their 2019-2020 football season hosting the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Two "OSU's". Same colors. Chainsaw vs. Mullet.

We got to sit down with Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren to discuss more on the match-up.

"First off, I think just as a program… you talk about Oklahoma State, Coach Gundy, those guys as consistent of a program… Top 25… over the years. Defensively they lost a lot of guys up front. But in the secondary, I think that' probably the strength," says Lindgren.

Neither Oregon State nor Oklahoma State are ranked in the preseason AP Poll Top 25, but two power 5 conference going at it will draw a lot of eyes.

Cowboys coach Mike Gundy had this to say on Oregon State: "Oregon State scored a lot of points last year. They've had success on offense. They want to run the football. Their quarterback has been around for a long time so he is experienced and it gives them a little bit of leeway at that position. They've become more athletic. They've got a couple of guys who moved in and transferred in. It will be a dog fight. We will have our hands full but we are looking forward to playing them."

Where Oregon State can exploit Oklahoma State is on the offensive side of the ball. The Cowboys lost a lot of players on defense last season. Whereas the Beavers have the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-American running back Jermar Jefferson, another year of quarterback Jake Luton and two stout wide receivers.

Just eight days away.

