Two Oregon State Beavers take home Pac-12 Awards
Jake Luton was already named the College Football Performance Awards National Player of the Week and now you can add another honor, and a teammate to the list of success stories from the weekend.
Luton has been named the Pac-12 Conference's Offensive Player of the Week and punter Daniel Rodriguez has been named the Special Teams Player of the Week
Luton, the senior QB, threw for 5 TDs (on 18 of 26 passing for 285 yards) and also managed to run one in from 19 yards in the fourth quarter.
Luton proved to be a difference maker for the Beavs as they picked up a big Pac-12 win.
Rodriguez's contributions are best described by the Oregon State Athletic Office:
Rodriguez punted three times and averaged 47.7 yards per in the win over UCLA. He was also credited with a 23-yard kickoff on a "drop kick" that the Beavers recovered as an onside kick. That recovery, by David Morris, led to the Beavers' third score of the game to push Oregon State to a 21-0 lead six minutes into the game.
Video of the unique kickoff can be seen here:
Oregon St went with a drop kick onside attempt which they recovered ... and then scored on the following play with Y Throwback. So beautiful. pic.twitter.com/31W5PqAhcg
— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 6, 2019
Next up for the 2-3 Beavers and Luton is Utah with a 5:00 PM kickoff at Reser on Saturday.
Two Oregon State Beavers take home Pac-12 Awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest