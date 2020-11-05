Two Oregon State Beavers earn preseason Pac-12 Conference All-Team honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

We are just two days away from the Pac-12 Conference finally taking the field during this 2020 football season.

On Thursday, the conference announced its preseason All-Pac-12 First and Second Teams, voted on by select media personnel.

Representation on the First Team was again nearly split evenly between the North Division (13) and South Division (12). USC led the way with six student-athletes among First Team selections, followed by Oregon with four and Washington State with three.

One Beav has been named to the preseason First-Team and one on the Second-Team.

FIRST-TEAM: LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

Arguably the best linebacker in the Pac-12 Conference returns for his redshirt-senior season at Oregon State. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., the all-time sacks leader at Oregon State, is sixth in Oregon State’s career record book with 34 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks and enters 2020 with 120 career tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and six pass deflections.

stay on my job, grind with my squad @HamilcarRashed x #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/vZrJ3VfXZJ — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 2, 2019

SECOND-TEAM: RB Jermar Jefferson

Jermar Jefferson enters his third season in Corvallis, Oregon. He put up ridiculous numbers his freshman year in 2018: 239 carries for 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games played. This performance resulted in Freshman All-American honors by The Athletic, ESPN, USA Today, the FWAA and 247Sports and the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

In 2019, Jefferson battled injury but still recorded 685 yards on 142 carries and eight touchdowns in nine games played (six starts).

The 2018 Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year award goes to Jermar Jefferson! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/zh7WVRxwmN — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 5, 2018

HONORABLE MENTION

OL Brandon Kipper

Read the full Pac-12 preseason teams here.