Two Oregon football players arrested in pellet gun incident

Don Smalley
·1 min read

Two Oregon football players were arrested late Tuesday night (Aug. 4) and face charges after police say they targeted people with pellet guns.

According to the EPD, calls came in around 11:45 PST with three victims reporting injuries in the area of 11th Ave. and Willamette Street in Eugene.

Cornerback DJ James and safety Jamal Hill, both sophomores and 20 years old, were charged with three counts of reckless endangering, assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and disorderly conduct.

Reports say one person was hit in the face, but none of the three victims were hospitalized. Another victim said they were nearly hit by the suspects’ vehicle as they left the area.

The University of Oregon has yet to comment on the incident, but this could be a big blow to the Duck defense as James and Hill were both assumed to be starters when the season begins.

Hill, a Rex, Georgia native, saw action in all 14 games in 2019 and was a coaches’ Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention for 2020.

James, a Mobile, Ala. native, appeared in 13 games as a freshman in 2019 and in all seven contests in 2020. He made 14 total tackles, including two solos, and had one pass breakup. James also had a career-high four tackles, all solo, and a pass breakup in the Pac-12 Championship game against USC.

