Two-for-one special: Tommy Fleetwood simultaneously holes two balls at Old Course

Tommy Fleetwood might have missed the 150th Open in July, but he made up for it with a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the Old Course on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Fleetwood teed it up at St. Andrews for a practice round. Fast forward to the 17th hole, better known as the “Road Hole,” and the 31-year-old Englishman was faced with a tough chip shot on the curb of the aforementioned road.



With a small crowd gathered ‘round, Fleetwood chipped onto the green, rolled into his practice partner’s ball, and knocked BOTH balls into the hole at once — a two-for-one special!

St Andrews is a magical place!! pic.twitter.com/uJI2w7BxcU — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 28, 2022

Since it was a practice round, Fleetwood’s playing partner simply left his ball instead of marking it, and in the process, set the scene for a jaw-dropping result.



Unfortunately for the other player, this result wouldn’t stand in an official round. Fleetwood’s hole-out would be kosher, but the other ball would be placed back where it was before it was knocked in, with no penalty for either player.



Fleetwood tweeted the video Wednesday, captioning it, “St Andrews is a magical place!!” It’s since garnered 1.6 million views and counting.