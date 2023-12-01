Two for one: How Louisville basketball stacks up vs. ACC with conference play looming

The Louisville men's basketball team is in a better place now than it was heading into ACC play last season.

But that's not saying much.

The Cardinals (4-3) on Wednesday rallied to beat crosstown foe Bellarmine, 73-68, at the KFC Yum! Center to secure only the second winning streak of the Kenny Payne era. With the victory, they tied their win total from a 2022-23 campaign that went down as the worst in modern program history.

Momentum is momentum. Get it how you live, especially when conference play begins with a road game against Virginia Tech tipping off at 4 p.m. Sunday. But U of L has much to improve upon if it wants to take a step forward in the 15-team league.

"I hope that people understand that a year ago was very hard for all of us and you can see that we're a better team," Payne said Wednesday. "We're not even close to as good as we can be."

Louisville, at -0.02, was 14th in the ACC on statistician Ken Pomeroy's adjusted efficiency rankings as of Thursday morning. It was 14th in offensive efficiency (105.7) and dead last when it comes to defensive efficiency (105.7).

These numbers are most alarming when you take into consideration that its nonconference opponents' adjusted efficiency (-6.50) ranked 15th in the league Thursday and 313th out of 362 Division I teams on KenPom.com.

The ACC entered Thursday sixth on KenPom's power rankings — last among Power Five conferences. Pomeroy's latest projections have the Cards going 2-18 in league play, starting 0-12 before beating Georgia Tech in early February.

Here's a look at how U of L stacks statistically against the rest of the ACC after beating Bellarmine:

Points per game: 76.4 (10th)

Points allowed per game: 74.6 (14th)

Field-goal percentage: 42.2% (13th)

Opponent field-goal percentage: 44.7% (15th)

3-point percentage: 28% (15th)

Opponent 3-point percentage: 30.4% (sixth)

Free-throw percentage: 72.5 (eighth)

Free throws attempted: 204 (first)

Opponent free-throw percentage: 69.9% (eighth)

Opponent free throws attempted: 143 (14th)

Rebounds: 39.9 (third)

Opponent rebounds: 35.7 (10th)

Turnover margin: -1 (14th)

Assist/turnover ratio: 0.78 (15th)

Blocks per game: 2.86 (12th)

Steals per game: 5.29 (13th)

Why Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is key to a fast start

Nov 19, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5) is guarded by Texas Longhorns forward Ze'Rik Onyema (21) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After needing overtime to pull out a victory over New Mexico State on Sunday, Payne said Brandon Huntley-Hatfield more than anyone on his roster determines whether or not Louisville gets off to a strong start.

Opponents have combined to outscore the Cards 234-216 during the first half.

"Brandon has to give us more," Payne said, "and that's why I'm sort of hard on the way I coach him; because I know how important he is to this team.

"The fact that, at times, he plays with a casualness instead of a viciousness bothers me; but he's a good player and he wants to do the right things."

Wednesday's game further illustrated his point.

U of L trailed Bellarmine at the break, 27-22. Huntley-Hatfield played just nine minutes during the first half. He did not score a point, grabbed only two rebounds, turned the ball over twice and picked up two fouls.

The junior big man's performance was par for the course. Through seven games, he's averaging 2.4 points on 35% (7-for-20) shooting with four rebounds during the opening 20 minutes.

Indiana's Anthony Walker (4) fights for control of the ball with Louisville's Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Empire Classic tournament Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

"It's not about getting him the ball to get him involved. It's about him defending, playing with energy, playing with toughness," Payne said.

"We need him to play well," he added. "It's not a choice."

To Huntley-Hatfield's credit, he responded with nine points and eight rebounds across 15 second-half minutes against Bellarmine. But, if Louisville wants to have a shot at competing in the ACC, it needs him to play with that tenacity from the jump.

"We just got in the locker room, and then (Payne) called me out, basically making it seem like I was having a bad game, and I didn't want that to happen," Huntley-Hatfield said when asked what sparked his turnaround against the Knights. "I told myself, 'I'm coming every time (on the boards)' and to be physical."

Louisville's fast-break offense is relatively nonexistent

Louisville head coach Kenny Payne reacts in frustration as the Cards fall behind to Bellarmine in the first half. Nov. 29, 2023

It's a common occurrence during U of L games.

One of the Cards corrals a defensive rebound, and there's Payne on the sideline yelling at them to push the ball up the court to try and catch the opposition napping in transition.

Rarely does this scenario lead to quick points.

Louisville, for as much as it prides itself on attacking the basket, entered Thursday ranked 347th in DI when it comes to scoring on fast breaks — averaging 3.7 points per game. Only once has it exceeded six points in transition, when it notched eight against Indiana in the Empire Classic.

For comparison's sake, TCU was No. 1 in the country as of Thursday morning with 30.5 fast-break points per contest.

Opponents have outscored U of L in transition by 27 points, 53-26, during the 2023-24 season. That reflects a larger trend during Payne's tenure.

In 2022-23, opponents tallied 116 more fast-break points than the Cards, 273-157, who finished the campaign ranked 338th in DI with 4.91 per game.

Virginia Tech has won in transition, 70-56, across its 5-3 start to Year 5 under head coach Mike Young.

C.L. Brown: Ty-Laur Johnson too crucial for U of L hoops to be uptight about wardrobe

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball: How Kenny Payne's Cardinals stack up vs. ACC