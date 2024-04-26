Two Oklahoma Sooners named to NFCA D1 Freshman of the Year top 25 watch list

The future is very bright for the Oklahoma Sooners. While they are still a veteran team with a historic group of seniors, two freshmen are turning heads.

Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering aren’t just turning the heads of their teammates or local fans, they are making noise nationally. So much so that both were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association D1 Freshman of the Year top 25 watch list for the 2024 season.

Both have a great shot at winning the award and are having stellar seasons. Pickering is batting .378 and has five home runs with 31 RBIs. Parker, on the other hand, is hitting .394 and has seven home runs with 39 RBIs. They also both have an on-base percentage over .500.

𝐊𝐏 and 𝐄𝐏 represent OU on the @NFCAorg DI Freshman of the Year Top 25 watchlist ☝️#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/puDDFsY617 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 25, 2024

They’ve been playing at such a high level that they have played in every game this season. Only five Sooners have played in every game.

It’s gotten to the point where they’ve played so well that it would almost be a shock if they weren’t in the lineup. The only thing you worry about is them hitting the freshmen wall and start struggling down the stretch. That hasn’t been the case up to this point, and the Sooners hope that won’t be the case moving forward because pretty soon, those two will be the faces of Oklahoma softball.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on X @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire