Two Ohio State players make USA TODAY’s all-bowl team

The Ohio State football team may have fallen just short of its preseason goals of winning the Big Ten and making it to the College Football Playoff, but the ending was one to remember, and watch over and over on whatever DVR capabilities you have.

That’s because the Buckeyes showed the world an offensive explosion in coming back from a double-digit deficit in the Rose Bowl to win an all-time classic of a game at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains. The defense — much maligned through the first half — also found a way to play a part in all the fun by getting off the field and only allowing Utah 10 points in the second half.

Now that all the bowls are over and there’s been a national champion crowned (congrats Georgia), USA TODAY has selected its all-bowl team. And while Ohio State wasn’t playing in the CFP, it did play in front of a national audience in one of the greatest and tradition-rich bowls of all time.

With such a fantastic game and some otherworldly numbers being put up on offense, you would expect at least one Ohio State player to show up on Paul Myerberg’s all-bowl selections, and that’s exactly what we have. In fact, two OSU players were selected, and you can probably guess who.

Quarterback - C.J. Stroud

Ohio State football breaks five Rose Bowl records in win over Utah

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl.

What Myerberg Says

“The redshirt freshman may enter next season as the Heisman Trophy favorite after throwing for 573 yards and six touchdowns on 12.5 yards per throw as the Buckeyes stormed out of an early hole to take down the Utes.”

Wide Receiver - Jaxson Smith-Njigba

Ranking every Ohio State touchdown in the 2022 Rose Bowl vs. Utah

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba fends off Utah cornerback Kenzel Lawler as he races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl.

What Myerberg Says

“Smith-Njigba’s 347 receiving yards (on 15 receptions with three touchdowns) set a new postseason record.”

