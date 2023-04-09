Two Ohio State players injured and out for rest of spring practice

We hate to see it, but injuries are part of the game. With only a week until the annual Spring Game, Ohio State will be without starting linebacker Steele Chambers and jack-of-all-trades, Xavier Johnson, the rest of the way.

Chambers was seen using crutches and Johnson in a walking boot toward the end of the week. Ryan Day confirmed the news but with a silver lining. Day believes both players will be ready to go heading into the season.

Speaking on the injury to Chambers, Day had this to say.

“He’ll be back. He’ll have a proceedure done and should have a pretty good summer.” – Ryan Day on Steele Chambers injury

With both starting linebackers out for the spring now, several backups will get a chance to shine and show their worth… Most notably five-star recruit C.J. Hicks. However, it also opens up the door for guys like Gabe Powers and Reid Carrico.

Steele Chambers has shut down the remainder of spring ball to have a minor procedure done so that he will be ready to go this summer and hopefully 100% this season. In his place, C.J. Hicks is getting the extra 1st team reps at LB.#SpringBall #theohiopodcast pic.twitter.com/1KLwcgxbnn — The OHIO Podcast (@TheOHIOPod) April 8, 2023

As for Johnson, it sounds like his injury is a little more severe, but nothing to worry about.

“Xavier is probably a little bit longer, but still, we’ll have him for the summer. It’s not going to be something that’s going to affect him in the preseason.” – Ryan Day speaking on Xavier Johnson’s injury

It’s good to hear that neither injury looks to be long-term. Both Chambers and Johnson played pivotal roles in the Buckeye’s run to the College Football Playoff last season. Chambers had the second most tackles on the team with 77 and Johnson had some explosive plays in key moments while contributing three touchdowns.

