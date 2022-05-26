Two Ohio State football players appear on preseason Lott IMPACT Trophy watchlist

You know college football is getting ever so closer when we start to see the parade of watchlists start to hit the news wire. One of the first to do so almost yearly comes from the Lott IMPACT Trophy and it has already been announced this week.

The award is named after former football great Ronnie Lott and goes to the defensive player that has the best combination of character and performance annually.

This year, the award released 42 names to keep an eye on during the preseason and two of those names wear scarlet and gray as Ohio State defenders. Which two Buckeyes made the cut and who are they?

Well, we’re glad you asked because our job is literal to tell you just that, so here it goes.

Zach Harrison, Defensive End

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) greets fans who rushed the field following a 33-24 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Lott IMPACT Trophy Bio

Sr., 6-6, 272, Lewis Center, Ohio: On Watch List last year; All-Big Ten (second team); OSU Scholar-Athlete; 17.5 career tackles for losses.

Ronnie Hickman, Safety

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) returns the ball for an interception touchdown during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Lott IMPACT Trophy Bio

Jr., 6-1, 205, South Orange, NJ.: Led Buckeyes with 99 tackles last season; All-American lacrosse player in high school.

Lott IMPACT Trophy watchlist for 2022

Introducing the candidates for the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy. #CharacterCountshttps://t.co/sxUGguNf6O — Lott IMPACT Trophy (@TheLottTrophy) May 19, 2022

2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watchlist

