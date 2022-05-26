Two Ohio State football players appear on preseason Lott IMPACT Trophy watchlist
Ronnie Lott
You know college football is getting ever so closer when we start to see the parade of watchlists start to hit the news wire. One of the first to do so almost yearly comes from the Lott IMPACT Trophy and it has already been announced this week.
The award is named after former football great Ronnie Lott and goes to the defensive player that has the best combination of character and performance annually.
This year, the award released 42 names to keep an eye on during the preseason and two of those names wear scarlet and gray as Ohio State defenders. Which two Buckeyes made the cut and who are they?
Well, we’re glad you asked because our job is literal to tell you just that, so here it goes.
Zach Harrison, Defensive End
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) greets fans who rushed the field following a 33-24 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Lott IMPACT Trophy Bio
Sr., 6-6, 272, Lewis Center, Ohio: On Watch List last year; All-Big Ten (second team); OSU Scholar-Athlete; 17.5 career tackles for losses.
Ronnie Hickman, Safety
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) returns the ball for an interception touchdown during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Lott IMPACT Trophy Bio
Jr., 6-1, 205, South Orange, NJ.: Led Buckeyes with 99 tackles last season; All-American lacrosse player in high school.
Lott IMPACT Trophy watchlist for 2022
Introducing the candidates for the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy. #CharacterCountshttps://t.co/sxUGguNf6O
— Lott IMPACT Trophy (@TheLottTrophy) May 19, 2022
2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watchlist
Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Missouri
Nick Andersen, S, Wake Forest
Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State
Jeremy Banks, LB, Tennessee
Jordan Battle, DB, Alabama
Kyon Barrs, DL, Arizona
JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame
Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
Troy Brown, LB, Ole Miss
Ben Bywalter, LB, BYU
Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
Andre Carter II, DE, Army
Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
Levani Damuni, LB, Stanford
Nick Figueroa, DL, USC
Tony Grimes, CB, North Carolina
Derick Hall, DL, Auburn
Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
Xavier Henderson, S, Michigan State
Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin
Shaka Heyward, LB, Duke
Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State
Nick Jackson, LB, Virginia
Antonio Johnson, CB, Texas A&M
Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt
Key Lawrence, S-CB, Oklahoma
Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State
Akheem Mesidor, DL, Miami
Riley Moss, DB, Iowa
BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU
Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Luke Reimer, LB, Nebraska
Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Daniel Scott, S, California
Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama
Rashad Torrence II, CB, Florida
Zion Tupuola-Fetui, DE, Washington
J.J. Weaver, LB, Kentucky
