Two Ohio State football luminaries nominated to make college football Hall of Fame

It should come as no surprise that when The National Football Foundation announced its 2025 ballot, that there would be some Ohio State football flavor to the group.

Indeed that was the case, as former linebacker James Laurinaitis and former head coach Urban Meyer were both on the list.

The ‘backer has quite a resume, as “Lil Animal” was three-time All-American starting in 2006, won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award twice, while also taking home the 2007 Butkus Award and 2006 Bronko Nagurski Award.

As for Meyer, his record speaks for itself. He has the third-highest winning percentage in FBS history. He guided his teams to win three total championships, two with Florida and the first College Football Playoff with the Buckeyes in 2014.

The National Football Foundation has announced the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot! Who do you think should join college football’s most elite fraternity? Click to see the names on the ballot, and let us know: https://t.co/oY0NU3awFA#NFF #HonoringLegends pic.twitter.com/BsE2v9fkcm — National Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) June 3, 2024

It wouldn’t be at all surprising to see both Laurinaitis and Meyer make the final cut. We actually expect that to be the case.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire