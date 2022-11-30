Two offensive standouts for Patriots not expected to play vs Bills

The New England Patriots are expected to be without running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn in Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Both players did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. Harris is dealing with a thigh injury, while Wynn is dealing with a foot issue. The Patriots were also missing safety Jabrill Peppers, who was out with an illness.

Other key starters were limited as well. Center David Andrews and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers were among those players, but they are on track to play Thursday.

In more positive news, wide receiver DeVante Parker was a full participant. Parker could be a key piece for the Patriots’ passing game, as they look to build off their performance against the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday.

The Patriots offense had success against Minnesota, recording 382 passing yards through the air. Quarterback Mac Jones had two touchdowns, and they were able to get big contributions from Parker, who recorded four catches for 80 yards on the evening. Meyers had a solid performance before exiting with the injury, recording three catches for 62 yards.

The Patriots will need a full set of weapons at their disposal, as they take on the Bills in a must-win game. This will be the first matchup between the two teams since the Bills defeated the patriots in the AFC Wild Card game back in January.

