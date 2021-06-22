Two Notre Dame running back targets commit to CFP stalwarts

Earlier this month, the Irish staff welcomed Tennessee running back Dallan Hayden for a visit. Unfortunately for Notre Dame, we can now take Hayden off the list of potential running backs for the 2022 class as he committed to Ohio State his afternoon.

Happy Birthday to myself!! S/O to my guy @wsfranklin5 for the video! pic.twitter.com/w6vzuqRhlt — Dallan Hayden1️⃣ (@DCH__2) June 22, 2021

Hayden wasn’t the only big time running back prospect that the Irish missed out on today, as Colorado back Gavin Sawchuk also made his pledge, as he will head off to Oklahoma.

It now makes much more sense why the Irish are welcoming in running back Xayvion Bradshaw to campus later on this week.

Currently the Irish have a commitment from Texas running back Jadarian Price, but it’s clear they would like to add another prospect along with him.

Hopefully, we can bring you good news later this week after Bradshaw’s visit, as he would be a great addition to the 2022 Notre Dame football recruiting class.