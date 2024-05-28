Two Notre Dame football commits have landed at On3’s Elite Series

As On3 continues to grow, they have focused on getting some of the best players from across the country to attend its event, the Elite Series.

Two of Notre Dame football’s 2025 commitments were invited, offensive tackle Will Black and quarterback Deuce Knight. The pair of future Irish players checked into the camp on Tuesday and not surprisingly they got together for a photo op.

You can see how massive Black is, standing 6-foot, 7-inches and weighing 295-pounds, although you wouldn’t guess that he was at that weight. As for Knight, he’s almost the same height at 6-foot, 5-inches while weighing 206-pounds.

Notre Dame commits Will Black and Deuce Knight at the On3 Elite Series 🙌☘️https://t.co/gJCD6LzI4V pic.twitter.com/70j1vqU5sl — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) May 28, 2024

Both are viewed as one of the best at their positions, as the 247Sports Composite Rankings has Black as the nations No. 199 overall prospect while Knight checks in at No. 45.

The expectations for each one of them is extremely high, and rightfully so. You can could us in as being very excited about their Irish future.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire