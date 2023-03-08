Two Notre Dame 2023 games among 247Sports top rematches of the season

As an independent, Notre Dame football has the ability to create their own schedule and have a few games that impact the college football landscape.

The 2023 season will be no different, the Fighting Irish will have more than a few marquee games on their slate. Two of them were named by 247Sports as highly anticipated rematches from last year.

If you ask me, there are actually three games that should be on the list that the Irish will play this fall.

Find out below which two rematch games 247Sports is excited to see this fall that involve Notre Dame and as a bonus which other game that should be added to the list.

#10 Notre Dame at Clemson

Breakdown

Last year’s game was fun, wasn’t it? The Irish absolutely dominated the Tigers as they could do no wrong in South Bend. Both teams will be a bit different when they face-off against each other this fall, each having a new starting quarterback. Clemson lost more than a few from their defensive line and the Irish only lost one player from their offensive line. If Notre Dame can once again control the line of scrimmage, this game could be like last years version.

#6 Ohio State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame held Ohio State to seven points in the first half, owning a 10-7 lead into the break. The seven points are the least points scored in a first half by the Buckeyes under head coach Ryan Day – starting his fourth season tonight at Ohio State. — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 4, 2022

Breakdown

No surprise here, as the Irish were only one of two teams in 2022 to hold the Ohio State to just 21 points, the other being Northwestern on a very blustery day in Chicago. The Buckeyes will now have to travel to South Bend at night and face their first true defensive test on the road with a new starting quarterback. This game will have national implications and if the Irish can hold the visitors to 21 or under again, they could end up splitting the series.

Story continues

Game they missed: USC at Notre Dame

WE'VE GOT A TOUCHDOWN. Notre Dame extends their lead over USC.#GoIrish | @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/ygBc3zqrcx — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) October 24, 2021

Breakdown

The Irish struggled in this one and USC had a lot on the line. They were at home, quarterback Caleb Williams has his eyes on the Heisman and a College Football Playoff berth. Notre Dame has a bit of revenge factor in this one and with the Trojans having to travel to the Midwest in October, you have to believe that this favors the Irish. Last years win for USC was their first in the last five games.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire