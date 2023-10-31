Two new No. 1 teams highlight massive changes in Delaware high school football rankings
Delaware Online rankings
Football Super 7s
CLASS 3A
1. Salesianum (7-1) 3
2. Middletown (6-2) 1
3. Sussex Central (6-2) 7
4. Dover (7-1) 2
5. Hodgson (6-2) 5
6. Cape Henlopen (6-2) NR
7. Smyrna (2-6) 4
CLASS 2A
1. Caravel (8-0) 1
2. Archmere (5-3) 5
3. Howard (5-3) 2
4. Wilmington Friends (7-1) 3
5. Red Lion Christian (6-2) 4
6. Woodbridge (6-2) 6
7. Milford (6-2) NR
CLASS 1A
1. Tatnall (7-1) 2
2. Polytech (7-1) 3
3. Indian River (5-3) 6
4. First State Military Academy (5-3) NR
5. Brandywine (5-3) 1
6. Charter of Wilmington (6-2) 4
7. Seaford (3-5) 5
Matt Kalin football ratings
Generated by Matt Kalin, a Mount Pleasant and University of Maryland graduate:
CLASS 3A
1. Dover (7-1) 83.71
2. Middletown (6-2) 80.96
3. Salesianum (7-1) 80.37
4. Sussex Central (6-2) 75.81
5. Hodgson (6-2) 74.82
6. Smyrna (2-6) 74.24
7. Cape Henlopen (6-2) 71.98
CLASS 2A
1. Caravel (8-0) 89.89
2. Wilmington Friends (7-1) 74.94
3. Archmere (5-3) 72.42
4. Howard (5-3) 68.29
5. Delaware Military Academy (4-4) 63.05
6. Red Lion Christian (6-2) 60.69
7. Woodbridge (6-2) 59.75
HIT THE BUTTON Free vote for best football helmet: CR, Cape, Dover, St. Georges, Smyrna, Sussex Central
CLASS 1A
1. Tatnall (7-1) 57.10
2. Polytech (7-1) 47.42
3. Indian River (5-3) 44.39
4. Seaford (3-5) 43.69
5. Brandywine (5-3) 41.77
6. St. Elizabeth (3-5) 39.03
7. Charter of Wilmington (6-2) 38.48
Unified Flag Football*
1. Caesar Rodney (5-0) 1
2. Newark Charter (4-1) 2
3. Appoquinimink (2-2) 3
4. Cape Henlopen (3-1) 4
5. Mount Pleasant (1-2) 5
* - provided by Special Olympics Delaware
Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on X (aka Twitter): @BradMyersTNJ
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware high school football: Salesianum, Tatnall new No. 1s in rankings