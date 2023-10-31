Advertisement

Two new No. 1 teams highlight massive changes in Delaware high school football rankings

Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
·2 min read

Delaware Online rankings

Football Super 7s

CLASS 3A

1. Salesianum (7-1) 3

2. Middletown (6-2) 1

3. Sussex Central (6-2) 7

4. Dover (7-1) 2

5. Hodgson (6-2) 5

6. Cape Henlopen (6-2) NR

7. Smyrna (2-6) 4

Salesianum's Yaheem Smith (20) celebrates the first of his two interceptions against Middletown last Friday night. The Sals won 37-14 to move up to No. 1 statewide in Class 3A.
Salesianum's Yaheem Smith (20) celebrates the first of his two interceptions against Middletown last Friday night. The Sals won 37-14 to move up to No. 1 statewide in Class 3A.

CLASS 2A

1. Caravel (8-0) 1

2. Archmere (5-3) 5

3. Howard (5-3) 2

4. Wilmington Friends (7-1) 3

5. Red Lion Christian (6-2) 4

6. Woodbridge (6-2) 6

7. Milford (6-2) NR

CLASS 1A

1. Tatnall (7-1) 2

2. Polytech (7-1) 3

3. Indian River (5-3) 6

4. First State Military Academy (5-3) NR

5. Brandywine (5-3) 1

6. Charter of Wilmington (6-2) 4

7. Seaford (3-5) 5

Matt Kalin football ratings

Generated by Matt Kalin, a Mount Pleasant and University of Maryland graduate:

CLASS 3A

1. Dover (7-1) 83.71

2. Middletown (6-2) 80.96

3. Salesianum (7-1) 80.37

4. Sussex Central (6-2) 75.81

5. Hodgson (6-2) 74.82

6. Smyrna (2-6) 74.24

7. Cape Henlopen (6-2) 71.98

CLASS 2A

1. Caravel (8-0) 89.89

2. Wilmington Friends (7-1) 74.94

3. Archmere (5-3) 72.42

4. Howard (5-3) 68.29

5. Delaware Military Academy (4-4) 63.05

6. Red Lion Christian (6-2) 60.69

7. Woodbridge (6-2) 59.75

CLASS 1A

1. Tatnall (7-1) 57.10

2. Polytech (7-1) 47.42

3. Indian River (5-3) 44.39

4. Seaford (3-5) 43.69

5. Brandywine (5-3) 41.77

6. St. Elizabeth (3-5) 39.03

7. Charter of Wilmington (6-2) 38.48

Unified Flag Football*

1. Caesar Rodney (5-0) 1

2. Newark Charter (4-1) 2

3. Appoquinimink (2-2) 3

4. Cape Henlopen (3-1) 4

5. Mount Pleasant (1-2) 5

* - provided by Special Olympics Delaware

