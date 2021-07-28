Two NL West teams considered the favorites to trade for Max Scherzer

2 NL West teams considered favorites to land Max Scherzer originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Nationals ace Max Scherzer could be on the move before Friday's trade deadline, and oddsmakers seem to think he'll head west if Washington deals him away.

The Dodgers and Padres are considered the betting favorite to trade for Scherzer, per PointsBet USA. The Mets and Brewers follow as other options within the National League.

Max Scherzer's next team if traded | PointsBet futures

Dodgers: +200 Padres: +250 Mets: +425 Brewers: +500 Astros: +600 Red Sox: +700 Yankees: +800 Athletics: +800 Rays: +800

Scherzer has a no-trade clause included in his contract with the Nationals and has the right to block a trade to a team he does not want to play for.

It's unclear which teams wouldn't be able to convince Scherzer to play for them, though his preference appears to be contenders in the west, according to the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. If that's the case, the Dodgers and Padres would have a built-in advantage to go along with their strong farm systems.

Scherzer is still a National, however, as there are only two days to go before the trade deadline on Friday at 4 p.m.