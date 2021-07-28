Two NL West teams considered the favorites to trade for Max Scherzer
Nationals ace Max Scherzer could be on the move before Friday's trade deadline, and oddsmakers seem to think he'll head west if Washington deals him away.
The Dodgers and Padres are considered the betting favorite to trade for Scherzer, per PointsBet USA. The Mets and Brewers follow as other options within the National League.
Max Scherzer's next team if traded | PointsBet futures
Dodgers: +200
Padres: +250
Mets: +425
Brewers: +500
Astros: +600
Red Sox: +700
Yankees: +800
Athletics: +800
Rays: +800
Scherzer has a no-trade clause included in his contract with the Nationals and has the right to block a trade to a team he does not want to play for.
It's unclear which teams wouldn't be able to convince Scherzer to play for them, though his preference appears to be contenders in the west, according to the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. If that's the case, the Dodgers and Padres would have a built-in advantage to go along with their strong farm systems.
Scherzer is still a National, however, as there are only two days to go before the trade deadline on Friday at 4 p.m.