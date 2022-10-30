Two nights after Utah scored a ‘culture win,’ USC does the same against Arizona

This is what a winning culture looks like.

This is what it looks like when a team endures tons of key injuries, is stretched very thin on its roster, has to overcome a lot of negative in-game events, and must simply persevere.

We saw this resilience on Thursday from the reigning Pac-12 champions, the Utah Utes. They were missing quarterback Cam Rising, three running backs — including Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard — and watched Dalton Kincaid get hurt (on top of already missing Brant Kuithe).

They had to win on the road at Washington State in spite of all those injuries, and they did.

Two days later, USC did the same thing against Arizona. Let’s underscore all the adverse developments the Trojans had to overcome:

INJURY NO. 1

No Eric Gentry, one of the spiritual leaders and most effective players on this defense.

NO. 2

No Jordan Addison, who instantly makes the USC offense a million times more explosive.

NO. 3

No Mario Williams, who is able to work on the other side of the field opposite Addison and stretch the defense even more.

NO. 4

No Ralen Goforth at linebacker, which compounded USC’s already severe lack of depth at that position group.

NO ANDREW VORHEES

This was a big surprise. This was not part of the week of injury-based speculation.

MASON MURPHY IN AT RIGHT TACKLE

Murphy was thrown into the fire. He committed a holding penalty which wiped out a touchdown. He kept his head up, however, and managed to battle back.

BOBBY HASKINS HURT IN THE SECOND HALF

USC’s left tackle position remains perilously thin. The Trojans had to work around this in the fourth quarter.

COURTLAND FORD

Crucially, Ford was able to step in for Haskins and help USC’s offense close the game. Ford might be the starter next week against Cal.

USC ALSO HAD TO OVERCOME ARIZONA'S OFFENSE

Jayden de Laura and Arizona’s receivers made a bunch of highlight-reel plays. As much as USC’s defense struggled, there were several plays in which the Wildcats simply made amazing pitch-catch connections. USC had to stay patient and wait for its chances.

DROPPED PASSES

Brenden Rice dropped multiple passes, one of which would have gone for a touchdown. USC simply cannot afford to leave points on the field against UCLA later this season. This was another thing the Trojans had to overcome, and in this case, it was self-inflicted.

DENIS LYNCH

USC had to overcome two missed field goals, one of them not really Lynch’s fault (a 56-yarder), but one of them a missed 39-yarder which is simply not acceptable.

BAD SPECIAL TEAMS

The punting game was poor as well. Arizona got great field position on the few occasions USC punted. Special teams were great against Washington State, but they have been wobbly for much of the season.

PAC-12 REFS

USC also had to overcome the Pac-12 refs, whose display just before halftime was completely inexcusable and unacceptable. Just another week in the Pac-12.

ONE ARIZONA WILDCAT WAS REALLY MOTIVATED

Former #USC OLB Hunter Echols breaks off from Arizona warmups to jaw with the #Trojans as they hit the locker room. pic.twitter.com/iPcejMGfE1 — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) October 29, 2022

HOW USC OVERCAME ALL OF THIS

Cats entered the day ranked No. 114 in Red Zone scoring percentage and No. 96 in RZ TD%. Today, there were 5-for-5 in Red Zone, but 2 scores were FGs. USC was also 5-for-5, but all TDs. That's an 8-point swing. USC won by 8. — Blair Willis (@BlairWillisUA) October 30, 2022

HOW USC OVERCAME ALL OF THIS, PART TWO

Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns without a turnover.

PART THREE

Tahj Washington and Kyle Ford — with Addison and Mario Williams out — both collected over 100 yards of catches and made significant plays.

PART FOUR

Travis Dye ran for 113 yards and converted some big third downs. Mr. Dependable overcame a dropped pass and delivered the goods late.

PROUD COACH

#USC coach Lincoln Riley after the Trojans’ win over Arizona: “Awesome, gutsy win. For our guys to come in here and overcome a lot, a lot of out of our control, I’m as proud of this one as any of the seven (victories).” — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 30, 2022

