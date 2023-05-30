Here are the two newcomers not yet qualified to join Auburn football

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Two players Auburn football added this offseason are not yet qualified to join the team.

Three-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey and former junior college defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis are still working to qualify, a source told the Montgomery Advertiser on Tuesday.

At an AMBUSH event in LaGrange, Georgia on May 17, coach Hugh Freeze said there were two players who were "not finished up (with) everything that would make (them) a qualifier yet."

"I feel good about one of them," Freeze added. "The other, truthfully, I have a hard time knowing what to feel, really."

Auburn has brought in more than 40 new players this offseason, including 20 transfers, 19 players in the Class of 2023 and two transfers from the JUCO level. The Tigers have the No. 18 freshman class in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

