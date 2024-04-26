Two Neosho Wildcats continue their futures at the collegiate level

NEOSHO, Mo. — A few signings have taken place this week in the four states. At Neosho High School, it was their official signing day as two Wildcats signed on the dotted line Thursday afternoon.

Neosho held a signing ceremony for both Kaitlyn Wilfong and Luke Soule. They both will be staying close to home.

Wilfong will be right up the road as she signed to Missouri Southern for cheer.

As for Soule, his signing is very interesting, he will be attending Central Missouri to major in music technology and vocal performance.

We caught up with both signees about what this day meant to them.

Kaitlyn Wilfong said, “It’s great that it’s finally here. I’ve been so excited to do this for a couple of months. I’ve kept it a secret. From my family for a little while now. So getting to announce that and having everyone know is great.”

Luke Soule says, “This has kind of defined my future in a way that I like. I get to learn more. I get to learn new things about music, things that I haven’t fully got to experience before, and the instance of the technology side of it and just kind of getting to do things that haven’t had the opportunity to do before.”

Wilfong says she plans to study education to become a teacher.

Soule both of his parents have a music background and taught him saying music runs in the family.

