Two NASCAR Cup Series playoff crew chiefs suspended

Following Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, both the No. 18 Toyota of driver Kyle Busch and the No. 14 Ford of driver Clint Bowyer each had two unsecure lug nuts.

Two improperly secured lug nuts results in Busch’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, and Bowyer’s crew chief, Johnny Klausmeier, are suspended from Saturday night’s race at Richmond, Va., and each has been fined $20,000.

Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli will serve as crew chief for Bowyer this weekend, while Joe Gibbs Racing engineer Jacob Canter will serve as Busch’s crew chief.

In addition, Kevin Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, and William Byron’s crew chief, Chad Knaus, were each fined $10,000 for one lug nut unsecure on their respective cars after the Darlington race.

Read Also:

Harvick issues warning to the NASCAR playoff field with win