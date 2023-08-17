Two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Racers Arrested, Charged with Driving While Impaired

Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers Jason Alan White and Chris Hacker have been arrested and charged with driving while impaired in two separate incidents.

North Carolina court records show both men were also charged with speeding and reckless driving and had their driver’s licenses revoked for 30 days. Hacker, 23, a native of Noblesville, Ind., has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 19. White, 44, a Richmond, Virginia, native is slated to appear in court Sept. 6.



Hacker was arrested August 15 in Huntersville, North Carolina, after police stopped him on I-77 north of Charlotte, North Carolina, just after midnight for excessive speeding, a police report stated.

Hacker has competed in 14 NASCAR Truck Series races since 2021. His best finish this season came at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway where he finished 12th in a Toyota owned by On Point Motorsports. He also has competed in two NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season for RSS Racing, with his best finish in the team’s Ford being 14th at Richmond in April.



An officer with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested White, also in the Huntersville area, in the early evening on Aug. 3.

White has made 157 starts in NASCAR’s truck series over a 12-year period, running the full season 2008-2012. His lone start this year came in the season opening race at Daytona where he finished 15th in a Toyota fielded by Tricon Garage. He also has two starts in NASCAR’s Cup Series and 55 in Xfinity. His best finish in all three series came in a Truck Series race at Michigan in 2012 when he placed second to winner Nelson Piquet Jr.