Two more Yellow Jackets sign to compete at the collegiate level

May 6—THOMASVILLE — Thomas County Central held yet another signing ceremony on Friday, this time watching Central football player Rylan McDowell sign with LaGrange College and swimmer Tyler King sign with Florida Southern College.

For McDowell, it's the culmination of a phenomenal year and the fulfillment of a dream. McDowell was, of course, a key member of the Central football team helping the Yellow Jackets to a perfect 15-0 season and a 6A state title back in December of 2023.

"I'm really excited," McDowell said. "This has been my dream since I was in fifth or sixth grade and I'm just happy that I finally get to accomplish my dreams and I've got a couple hundred people here to support me."

McDowell marks the 11th Thomas County Central football player to sign to play in college this year — truly a record setting year for the Yellow Jackets. McDowell plans to study mechanical engineering at LaGrange and work to receive his pilot's license.

It is extremely hard for any high school athlete to get the attention of college scouts and ultimately sign, but Central's Tyler King and his natural talent in the pool couldn't go unnoticed.

King holds a number of records in the Thomas County Central swimming program, many of which he broke multiple times. King will now head to Lakeland, Florida, where he will attend Florida Souther College.

"It's great. I just get to further my education, further my athletics," King said. "I just can't wait for the future." King plans to study nursing while swimming for the Moccasins.