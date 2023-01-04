Two more Tennessee football players enter transfer portal

Wide receiver Walker Merrill and offensive lineman R.J. Perry became the eighth and ninth Tennessee football players to enter the transfer portal from the 2022 team.

Merrill, a sophomore and former Brentwood standout, was a productive backup with eight catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns this season. But he appeared to be the odd man out in a tight rotation at wide receiver.

In Tennessee's 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Bru McCoy, Squirrel White and Ramel Keyton started. And all three plan to return next season. Merrill is the third reserve wide receiver to enter the portal, joining Jimmy Calloway and Jimmy Holiday.

“I want to thank God, my coaches and Vol Nation for a great two years in Knoxville,” Merrill posted on Twitter. “My time there will always be cherished. I gave everything I had to the program and gained a lot of great memories, friendships and experiences. After many thoughts and prayers with family and mentors, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal.”

Merrill's exit also means that nine of Tennessee’s 10 highest-rated signees in the 2021 class, the last under fired coach Jeremy Pruitt, will no longer be on the team.

Tennessee wide receiver Walker Merrill (19) runs the ball during a game between Tennessee and UT Martin in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Linebacker Aaron Willis, quarterback Kaidon Salter, athlete Kaemen Marley, running back Tiyon Evans, offensive lineman William Parker and tight ends Julian Nixon, Miles Campbell and Trinity Bell also have left. Defensive back De’Shawn Rucker is the only top-10 signee of that class to remain with the Vols.

Perry, a third-year sophomore, played in all 13 games this season, mostly on special teams. He was a three-star signee in the 2020 class.

