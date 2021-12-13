Two more quarterbacks have entered the transfer portal, more LSU options

The transfer portal is continuing to grow by the minute with quarterbacks. The biggest name to enter and exit was former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers as he decided to go back home to Texas and play for the Longhorns. Late last night it was announced that Auburn quarterback Bo Nix would put his name in.

We have explored the idea of Nix joining the LSU Tigers to give some experience to a room that has zero career starts between freshman Garrett Nussmeier and incoming freshman Walker Howard. Not that either Nussmeier or Howard couldn’t handle the starting role, there is just quite a bit of the unknown with these two young gunslingers.

Two more names have since joined the transfer portal. Former USC quarterback from Scottsdale, Arizona, Kedon Slovis has joined the group of signal-callers in the portal. He likely wasn’t going to be in the plans with the Trojans, who have a new head coach in Lincoln Riley. You can also factor in the young gun, Jaxon Dart who is viewed as the future at quarterback in Southern Cal.

Slovis appeared in 27 games over his three seasons with the Trojans. During that time he accumulated 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns to 24 interceptions while completing 68.4% of his passes. He would definitely check the box under the experienced category. He wasn’t recruited by Kelly while at Notre Dame, so we don’t necessarily know if he has been on their radar. Just one more passer to look at.

Then you have a quarterback that the LSU defense just faced in Zach Calzada of A&M.

Calzada came in relief of Haynes King after suffering an injury against the Colorado Buffaloes early in the season. He would lead the improbable victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier in the year. He completed 56.1% of his passes this year with 2,185 yards and a 17-9 touchdown-interceptions ratio. The redshirt sophomore could be another option if LSU does look to bring in a transfer or two this offseason.

