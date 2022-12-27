Two more players come out in labeling Mac Jones as ‘dirty’

It has been a rough few days for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who is suddenly being scrutinized for more than just his struggles on the football field.

Now, people are attacking his character and even labeling him as a “dirty player” following the low block he delivered on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple on Saturday.

After the game, Apple called the play “dirty” and even insinuated it wasn’t the first infraction by Jones.

“Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me,” said Apple, via NESN.com. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

The veteran defensive back had some backup on social media with five-time Pro Bowler and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay calling out Jones as well.

Retired receiver and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith chimed in and compared the second-year quarterback to Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen, who also has a bit of a reputation for controversial plays in the NBA.

Mac Jones and Grayson Allen are the same dudes. https://t.co/orv7rOJbiA — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 26, 2022

Jones has come out and refuted any perceived ill-will towards Apple. He claimed he was never trying to hurt the Bengals corner and was simply making a competitive play.

Apparently, there are some in the football stratosphere that think otherwise.

