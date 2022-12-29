Two more Patriots players missing from Thursday’s practice

The New England Patriots entered Thursday’s practice with multiple injuries, as they get set to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Eight players were absent from the practice, per NESN’s Zack Cox

Running back Damien Harris and safety Adrian Phillips were the new faces on the injury report. This is in addition to the absences of corners Jalen Mills, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones, as well as tight end Jonnu Smith, wide receiver DeVante Parker, and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste

Harris has had an injury-plagued season, and that has paved the way for running back Rhamondre Stevenson to secure the role as a starter. Safety Adrian Phillips has been a key part of the New England secondary. He has 60 combined tackles on the season.

The absences of the three corners is notable considering the Dolphins posses a dynamic duo at wide receiver in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

New England will need all hands on deck as they try to beat the Dolphins on Sunday. The Dolphins are dealing with their own major injuries, as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start in place of Tua Tagovailoa in what is a must-win game for the Patriots.

