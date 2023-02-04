Two more Ohio State football players won’t be returning for 2023 season

The Ohio State football team will be without two more of its members when the 2023 season officially begins. Not because of the transfer portal or NFL declarations, but because it’s time to move on.

It was announced that both Tyler Friday and Palaie Gaoteote will not return for a sixth year of eligibility at the national signing day media conference on Wednesday. Both had injury-plagued careers during their time in Columbus.

Friday was voted a captain this past season after missing all of 2021 with a torn ACL. He was hoping to contribute this season as a backup, but that never materialized. He recorded three tackles in limited playing time.

Gaoteote transferred to Ohio State from USC after being a five-star prospect coming out of high school. The Bishop Gorman graduate could never quite get his footing. He had to wait on the NCAA’s ruling whether he was eligible to play with the Buckeyes. Then he couldn’t shake the injury bug. He played sparingly in two seasons with OSU.

Ryan Day said Tyler Friday and Palaie Gaoteote IV have moved on from Ohio State. — Jack Emerson (@jackemers) February 1, 2023

Ohio State has 89 players on its roster, four more than the 85-man scholarship max. Expect a few more moves coming to get that number where it needs to be.

