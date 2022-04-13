NFL officials Gary Cavaletto and Rich Hall recently retired, leaving the NFL with nine retirements of on-field officials, Mark Schultz of footballzebras.com reports. Cavaletto was a veteran deep wing, who officiated in the NFL for 19 seasons; Hall served as an umpire for 18 seasons.

The league currently has 11 total openings for officials, including two replay officials. John McGrath retired, and Carl Madsen died during the 2021 season.

The NFL intends to hire eight new on-field officials, leaving one swing official to rotate. The hirings should happen quicky as May 15 is the date when the NFL officials’ season begins.

Schultz reports that the 2022 rookie class of NFL officials could work this spring calling USFL games.

Two more NFL officials retire, bringing the number of retirements to nine originally appeared on Pro Football Talk