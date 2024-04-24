Two more Michigan State football players enter NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday
There has been a flurry of transfers out of Michigan State football this week following the team’s first public practice held on Saturday. That trend continued on Wednesday when kicker Stephen Rusnak and walk-on offensive lineman Andy Hartman both hit the NCAA transfer portal.
K Stephen Rusnak
Walk-On OL Andy Hartman
