Two more members of the Saints’ staff will be unavailable for Sunday’s game because of issues related to COVID-19.

The Saints announced today that assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass rush specialist Brian Young will not be in attendance at Sunday’s game at Carolina.

Nielsen and Young join six other coaches who had already been ruled out: Jim Chaney (offensive analyst), Declan Doyle (offensive assistant), Phil Galiano (assistant special teams), Curtis Johnson (senior offensive assistant/wide receivers), Dan Roushar (run game coordinator/tight ends) and Joel Thomas (running backs).

The Saints did get one piece of good news, as offensive line coach Brendan Nugent, who had previously been declared out, has now cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be at Sunday’s game.

New Orleans also signed defensive back Jordan Miller and linebacker Wynton McManis from the practice squad, elevated defensive end Jalyn Holmes and center Austin Reiter as temporary active-roster additions from the practice squad, and put linebacker Chase Hansen on injured reserve.

Two more members of Saints’ staff out because of COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on Pro Football Talk