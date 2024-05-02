Two more Huskers enter transfer portal

Two more Nebraska Cornhuskers have entered the transfer portal. Reports say that linebacker Korver Demma and quarterback Jack Woche entered the portal on Tuesday afternoon.

Demma is a walk-on redshirt freshman who played his high school football for Gretna High School. Woche is a walk-on quarterback out of Florida’s IMG Academy.

He started his career at Ole Miss before transferring to Nebraska for the 2023 season. The two joined Chief Borders in the portal after Border became the first spring transfer on Monday afternoon.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire