Two more Georgia football kickoff times announced

ATHENS, Ga. --- Another pair of 2024 Bulldog games now have kickoff times and network assignments, according to an SEC announcement Thursday.

Georgia will play host to Tennessee Tech on Sept. 7 and the 2 p.m. ET kickoff will be featured on ESPN+/SECN+. In their final regular season game, the Bulldogs will welcome Georgia Tech to town on Nov. 29 and ABC will televise the matchup at 7:30 p.m. This marks the first time Georgia has played the Yellow Jackets on a Friday since 1994, which also marks the Bulldogs' last non-Saturday game in Sanford Stadium. A year before that (1993) and a year after that (1995), the Bulldogs played Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Thanksgiving day.

Also of note, Georgia’s Oct. 5 matchup with Auburn in Athens will be Homecoming. No kickoff time has been announced.

Four game times had already been announced for Georgia’s slate. The Bulldogs’ matchup against Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff Classic (Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta) will be at noon on Aug. 31 while Georgia’s game at Alabama is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28. Both of these games will also be on ABC.

In addition, the Bulldogs will travel to Lexington, Ky., to face Kentucky on Sept. 14 and ABC will televise the matchup at 7:30 p.m. Following its second off week of the season, Georgia will make its annual trip to Jacksonville to square off against Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 on ABC.

2024 Bulldog Game Times/Network

8/31 *vs. Clemson 12 p.m. ET ABC

9/7 Tennessee Tech 2 p.m. ESPN+/SEC+

9/14 @ Kentucky 7:30 p.m. ABC

9/28 @ Alabama 7:30 p.m. ABC

10/5 !Auburn

11/2 ^vs. Florida 3:30 p.m. ABC

11/29 Georgia Tech 7:30 p.m. ABC

*Aflac Kickoff Classic (Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta)

^EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville, Fla.

!Homecoming