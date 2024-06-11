Two more cars get upside-down at the Lawn

Jun. 10—NEW CASTLE — For the second straight race, two cars ended up on the top during racing at Mt. Lawn Speedway. Saturday night Brock Smith did the feat in the Stock Compact division and TJ Fannin accomplished the trick in the Pro Compact class. Neither driver was hurt in their accidents.

The Modified feature was the most hotly completive event in recent years as Brent Sutton and Eric Evans, both of Shirley, battled nose to tail over the final 20 laps of the race. Several laps Evans tried to get under Sutton entering the dogleg at the beginning of the back stretch. Each time Evans tried, the door was closed by Sutton who drove a very consistent line on each lap.

At the end it was Sutton who prevailed beating Evans by .429 of a second at the checkered flag. Sutton said after the race that he felt fortunate that it was Eric behind him because anyone else might have dumped him.

Sutton took the lead at the drop of the green flag from pole sitter Austin Evans. May 5-0 winner Brent Butler of Knightstown got around Austin for second on lap 6 and appeared he had a good chance at a second feature win. Eric Evans however got under Butler while Butler was trying to use the outside to overtake Sutton on lap 10.

Butler unfortunately spun in the short turn attempting to keep the elder Evans in third. Austin Evans finished third followed by Brian Vaughn of Shirley, Chase Lane of Knightstown, Randy Anderson of Knightstown, Tyler Marsh of Muncie, Andrew Evans of Shirley, Frankie Oakes of Cambridge City and Butler. Heat winners were Austin Evans and Marsh. Fast qualifier honors went to Anderson at 16.983.

In Stock Compact action, Darrell Thompson Jr. won the feature event beating Jarrett Smith by over 2.5 seconds. Robert Bryan was third followed by Jacob Corn, Corben Kidd, Brandon Kindler, Devon Montague, Brachelle Wisner, Dakota Clark and Brittney Chesher. Brock Smith who recovered from his heat race flip finished 11.

Bryan and Corn won the heats and Wisner set fast time.

The Pro Compact feature went to Larry Hughes Jr. of Greensboro winning for the time is a few years at Mt. Lawn. Hughes won point championship back in the early 2000s, but stopped racing for a few years before coming back.

Alex Abbott was second followed by Shaylon Calciano, TJ Fannin, Travis Lee, josh Hague, Nathan Gwinn and Carson Mattox. Fannin physically was able to race in the feature, but his car was done for the night so Darek Morris loaned him his car so Fannin could protect his season championship point lead. Heats went to Calciano and Abbott with fast time to Gwinn.

Crown Vic feature went to Kyle Evans making it two in a row after winning the May 5-0 at the last race. Evans got the lead from Fred Gorman on lap 10 and led the rest of the way. TJ Moore was second followed by Chase Sutton, Korbin Magee, Gorman, Wes Duvall, Greg Clark, David Logsdon, Michael McIntosh, Tommy Pitcher and Collin Sutton.

Adam Lee, Drew Evans, Brian Slavey and TJ Callaway were in involved in a big wreck on the backstretch on lap 5 none of the drivers were injured but the same cannot be said about their cars. Heats went to Evans and Gorman Jr. with Evans setting fast time at 19.272.

Midwest Legends made their first appearance at Mt. Lawn in '24 with Johnny Weaver picking up the win. Sam Johnson was second followed by Ashton Murello, Kristen Hammer, Tim Skinner, Conner Lock, Jack Receveur, Joseph Cox, Ryan Krugler, Doug Vanover and Eddie Fosnight. Fosnight and Hammer were heat winners with fast time going to Johnson.

The next racing at Mt. Lawn will be Saturday, June 22, with Modifieds, Crown Vics, Pro Compacts and Stock Compacts on the racing program. Additionally there will be an on track autograph session where fans will be allowed to visit with their favorite drivers, get their autograph and pictures. Also there will be a giant fireworks show after the races. Ticket prices will be $10 with 8 and under free.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com