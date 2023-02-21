Two more candidates emerge for Eagles 'defensive coordinator vacancy: report

Eagles interview Rams coach, Michigan coordinator for DC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Two more candidates have emerged for the Eagles’ defensive coordinator vacancy.

Rams defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator Chris Shula and Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter have both interviewed with the Eagles, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Shula, 37, is the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula and the son of former Bengals coach Dave Shula. Like Nick Sirianni, he played college football in Ohio – at Miami of Ohio – and was on Mike McCoy’s Chargers’ staff with Sirianni in 2015 and 2016.

He’s been on Sean McVay’s Rams staff since 2017 in a variety of roles coaching linebackers and defensive backs and got a Super Bowl ring in 2021. McVay and Shula were teammates at Miami of Ohio.

Minter, 39, is the son of Rick Minter, who was Chip Kelly’s linebackers coach with the Eagles from 2013 through 2015. He coached at Indiana State from 2009 through 2012 and Georgia State from 2013 through 2016 before joining John Harbaugh’s Ravens staff in 2017 as a defensive assistant and eventually secondary coach. He was at Vanderbilt in 2021 and Michigan this year.

In his first year as the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator, working under John Harbaugh’s brother Jim, Michigan went 13-1 and ranked seventh in the BCS allowing just 16.1 points per game.

Jonathan Gannon, who was Nick Sirianni’s defensive coordinator the last two years, was named head coach of the Cards after the Super Bowl, and he took with him linebackers coach Nick Rallis as his new defensive coordinator.

Other known candidates are recently fired Cards defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard and Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai. Leonhard is the only one of those three known to have interviewed.

Eagles defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is the top internal candidate for the defensive coordinator opening.

The Eagles are also in the market for an offensive coordinator to replace new Colts coach Shane Steichen, but that job is expected to go to Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.