Two more 2025 4-Star wide receivers will make their way to College Station for Texas A&M’s junior day

This weekend, Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko will host a long and talented list of 2025 prospects during the Aggies’ annual junior day, looking to solidify relationships ahead of the usual visiting blitz coming this summer.

According to Rivals’ Landyn Rosow, four-star wide receivers Adrian Wilson and Taz Williams will join the likes of 2025 wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, linebacker Kelvion Riggins, offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, and defensive lineman Xavier Ukponu during Saturday’s festivities, while Wilson remains the only player currently committed to a program (Oregon).

Seeing the noticeable trend, Elko and his staff know that adding offensive playmakers could inject a considerable momentum boost over the next six months, as we’ve already seen through the transfer portal after landing former Purdue Edge and 2023 Big Ten sack leader Nic Scourton to the mix next season.

Adrian Wilson, who is the 53rd-ranked player in the cycle (Rivals), recorded 60 receptions for 1,003 yards and 14 touchdowns during his 2023 junior campaign, while Taz Williams, ranked as the 114th-ranked player in the class (Rivals), hauled in 80 receptions, 1,251 yards and 14 scores through the air last season.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire