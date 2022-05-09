Two more 2022 signees arrive at UF for summer semester

A trio of early enrollees, Kamari Wilson, Devin Moore and Chris McClellan, joined the Gators over the spring, but more members of the class of 2022 are making their way to the Swamp. Running back Trevor Etienne and offensive tackle David Conner both arrived on campus on Sunday and are ready to take part in the Summer A semester at Florida, according to 247Sports.

Etienne, a four-star running back out of Louisiana, was one of the rare offensive standouts in the class of 2022 for Florida and has the family name to warrant lofty expectations as a Gator. Montrell Johnson, Lorenzo Lingard and Demarckus Bowman have held down the running backs room over spring, but now Etienne and a returning Nay'Quan Wright enter the mix.

It’ll take Etienne some time to learn the playbook but look for him to contribute early on as he was one of the first players Billy Napier sought out after taking over in Gainesville and the No. 188 overall recruit on the 247Sports composite.

Conner, a three-star tackle out of Deerfield Beach, Florida, is one of the few commitments that stayed with the Gators through the coaching change. Offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton think his frame and athleticism project well for an offensive tackle in the Southeastern Conference. It’ll likely take a few years of development to see him on the line every day, but Conner is setting himself up for success.

Getting to campus a bit earlier gives Conner more time to get used to his new environment and it sounds like he’ll be rooming with Florida’s running back of the future. Getting a lineman and a running back comfortable with each other early is a good sign for the team’s future chemistry.

The other members of the class of 2022 will arrive around May 22 and get settled in for the summer. The new-look Gators are finally starting to take shape and the Napier era is in full swing with a new crop of talent making their way to campus.

