Two Monster Energy Series teams fined for lug-nut violations at Atlanta

NASCAR officials issued penalties Monday to two teams in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and one Gander Outdoors Truck Series team for lug-nut violations at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Leavine Family Racing No. 95 Toyota of driver Matt DiBenedetto and the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Chevrolet of driver Bubba Wallace were each found with one unsecured lug nut in a post-race check after Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Monday, NASCAR competition officials fined No. 95 crew chief Michael Wheeler and No. 43 crew chief Derek Stamets $10,000 each.

Because of a miscommunication, NASCAR officials initially announced Sunday at the track that the Germain Racing No. 13 team had been penalized for a lug-nut violation, not the No. 43.

DiBenedetto finished 26th at Atlanta, one spot ahead of Wallace in 27th.

In the Truck Series, the ThorSport Racing No. 13 Ford of runner-up Johnny Sauter was also found with one unsecured lug nut after Saturday’s Ultimate Tailgating 200. Crew chief Joe Shear Jr. was issued a $2,500 fine.