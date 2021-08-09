Two ‘monster’ catfish caught by NC anglers. One broke a 50-year-old state record

Two “monster” catfish caught by North Carolina anglers broke state records in July — and even overthrew one that stood for 50 years, according to the state’s Wildlife Resources Commission.

Rocky Baker of Four Oaks broke the blue catfish record with a 127-pound, 1-ounce whopper caught July 10 on the Roanoke River.

It was 60 inches long and 40 ¼ inches wide and was weighed at EZ Bait and Tackle in Goldsboro.

Baker used a Mad Cat rod and Penn Squall reel with gizzard shad as bait, he said.

Meanwhile, fellow angler Taner Rudolph of Hubert broke a state record that had stood for 50 years by reeling in a 26-pound channel catfish on the Neuse River, the commission said.

The prize catch was 38 ⅝ inches long and 22 ¾ inches wide. Rudolph said he used cut bait and a Shakespeare rod and reel for the impressive catch, which was also weighted at EZ Bait and Tackle.

Officials say these are “the first two freshwater fish state records certified in North Carolina this year.” A year ago, three people broke state catfish records.

North Carolina’s freshwater fish state records can be found on the commission’s website.

