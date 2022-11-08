Two moments in LSU’s win over Alabama registered on a seismograph

Death Valley is known as one of the loudest venues in all of college football. And at the end of Saturday night’s upset win over the Crimson Tide, the valley shook.

Two moments during the game registered a 133-decibel reading that was picked up by a nearby seismograph in LSU’s geology department: First, when Jayden Daniels scored a 25-yard rushing touchdown on the Tigers’ first offensive play in overtime, and again three minutes later when LSU successfully went for two and the win following that score.

It was a chaotic scene in Tiger Stadium as the packed house of fans stormed the field following the conversion.

LSU fans shook the Earth AGAIN! At 10:03 pm Saturday night in Death Valley, @LSUfootball scored a touchdown in overtime. At 10:06, the Tigers scored the game-winning 2-point conversion. BOTH moments registered on our @LSUscience seismograph! pic.twitter.com/dOt9tzr6yR — LSU (@LSU) November 7, 2022

The team operating the device was able to use video from the game to corroborate the exact moments for the surge. It’s the second time Tiger Stadium’s noise has been picked up by the LSU seismograph this year, with the first coming at the Garth Brooks concert during the song “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”

Death Valley is universally regarded as one of the toughest places to play in college football, and it certainly lived up to its reputation on Saturday night, providing a home-field advantage that guided LSU to one of its biggest wins in years.

