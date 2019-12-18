Two Mississippi State players involved in serious car crash

De'Monte Russell and J.P. Purvis were in a serious car crash on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Two Mississippi State players were involved in a serious car crash Tuesday on Highway 25 in Mississippi.

The school said Wednesday that defensive end De’Monte Russell, safety J.P. Purvis and a third person unaffiliated with the team were involved in the crash. Russell and Purvis sustained non-life threatening injuries, while MSU said it couldn’t reveal the condition of the person not associated with the team.

“De’Monte was treated and released. J.P. is resting comfortably in the hospital,” the school’s statement said. “MSU is not authorized to comment on the third individual involved. The university is grateful to first responders for the assistance provided to our students. The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol worked the accident.”

According to the Starkville Daily News, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. following Mississippi State’s practice when a car carrying the three ran into the back of a tractor-trailer. The front end of the car was destroyed in the accident.

From the Daily News:

OCH Regional Medical Center EMS Director Michael Hunt said the passenger in the back seat of the car was unrestrained during the wreck and was transferred to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo in critical condition before eventually being taken to Jackson for further treatment.

Without identifying the occupants of the vehicle, the Daily News also said a passenger in the crash was treated and released while the driver of the car was airlifted in critical but stable condition.

Both Purvis and Russell are freshmen and Mississippi natives. Russell has notched one tackle in 2019 while Purvis hasn’t recorded a statistic. The Bulldogs are set to play Louisville in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

