Two-minute offense for Notre Dame football has been an exercise in excellence

SOUTH BEND — Everyone involved will insist that they expected everything about the way the Notre Dame football offense has operated late in first halves to unfold the way it has to date — fastidious, flawless, focused.

False.

Nobody saw this coming. Not the head coach. Not the new coordinator. Certainly not the short timer quarterback in his sixth college season but his first on campus, and nobody else within a unit that has seen it flow not once, not twice, but three times over the first three games this season.

Nobody saw it in spring (oooof). Nobody saw it in summer. Nobody saw it in preseason camp, when there were a few days you walked away from the practice field wondering how it all was going to look. And work. There likely were days they wondered too, days when the Irish defense would shut it down before it ever got going.

Notre Dame — ranked ninth in the AP poll and 11th in the US LBM Coaches Poll — has played three games and won three games in three different arenas. It went to Ireland and won. It returned home to Indiana and won. It went on the road against an Atlantic Coast Conference school last weekend in rainy Raleigh, North Carolina and did what it always does against ACC schools. It won.

In each game, the offense had the table neatly set late in the first half to eat. They ate. Three two-minute drives, three touchdowns. In each instance — 80 yards away against Navy, another 80 against Tennessee State and a mere 78 last week — the Irish went out and Swiss-cheesed (holes everywhere) the opposing defense for all to see.

They’ve made it look embarrassingly easy.

Easy for head coach Marcus Freeman, who has looked more focused and less frazzled in wisely working his timeouts with his team on defense with the sole goal of getting the ball back to the offense. Easy for coordinator Gerad Parker, who has been borderline mad scientist supreme the first three weeks. Easy for quarterback Sam Hartman, who hasn’t really made anything look hard.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, left, found tight end Holden Staes for a touchdown to cap a flawless two-minute drive late in the first half of the Sept. 2 win over Tennessee State.

“A lot of it is the guys up front are giving me a lot of time,” Hartman said of the five linemen who have helped keep his jersey relatively clean the first three weeks. “We get in a rhythm; we get in a good situation. Usually, it’s after our defense makes a stop so we have a lot of momentum going there.”

Nah, usually it’s because Hartman and Parker stay on the same page. They work as one. Parker calls it and Hartman runs it. Done.

Really, it has worked because Notre Dame has Hartman and other teams don’t. Not much fazes the guy, be it a blitz (OK, maybe a little) or an exotic defensive look or two. He just quietly and confidently and most importantly calmly goes about his QB business, especially in the two-minute drill where it’s a hurry-up, no-huddle attack that has opposing defenses chasing ghosts.

Give them a chance and they've delivered

Notre Dame needed nine plays and a minute, 42 seconds to go 80 yards against Navy. Hartman completed six of eight passes to five different receivers for 63 yards. Next week against Tennessee State, the Irish needed six plays in 38 seconds to go another 80. Hartman attempted six passes and completed six passes for all 80 yards. Against North Carolina State, Notre Dame needed three plays in 30 seconds to go 78 yards. Hartman was again Hartman, completing two of three for 78 yards and the score.

That’s three touchdown drives in three forays through the two-minute drill before halftime hits. That’s 18 total plays run. That’s 238 yards gained in two minutes, 50 seconds. That’s freakin’ good.

Hartman is 14-of-17 for 221 yards and those three scores. Why have the Irish been good? There’s your answer. Parker knows it. That smile he offered earlier this week said so.

Notre Dame has someone other than Hartman doing what he’s doing, it’s not doing what it’s done. Not with Tyler Buchner. Not with Drew Pyne. Maybe not even with Ian Book, the winningest quarterback in program history. Certainly not with former coordinator Tommy Rees, who was seemingly wrapped too tightly to, well, coordinate.

With Hartman, you get a sense that they’re going to figure it out. Then they figure it out.

“I think we all understand what’s going on and why,” Parker said. “We’ve got a smart football team. Our offense knows our deal and we’ve got a guy playing confident at the quarterback position.”

As well as confidence from the head coach. A defensive guy by trade, Freeman has worked the clock in each of the first three two-minute drills with the purpose of putting the ball back in the hands of the offense.

Against Navy, he burned a timeout while Notre Dame was on defense to make sure the Irish got the ball back. Against Tennessee State, he burned two for the same reason. Same scenario against North Carolina State. Two timeouts called. Irish get the ball. Irish score.

This offense sees the head coach — the former defensive coordinator — exhausting every possibility to give them a chance, they can’t help but be confident.

“It’s huge,” said Parker, who has a call sheet of fewer than a dozen plays to choose from in the two-minute drill. “You want him to feel that way about us and our operation. We want our guys to feel it too and I think they are.”

When it comes to the two-minute drill (maybe one time they’ll actually use two minutes), there’s a contagious confidence — on both sides of the ball. Nose tackle Howard Cross III barely had time to get a drink and take a sideline seat at Carter-Finley Stadium before Notre Dame was in the end zone. It happened that fast. Like, boom, boom, boom. Score.

“It’s amazing,” Cross said of the quick-work Irish offense. “That gives you energy, seeing that happen.”

Energy and a swagger to the point when the offense gets out there late in the half, when fans are ready to make a run for the restroom or the concession stand or points elsewhere, they might want to reconsider and sit back down. It’s must-watch work.

The Irish aren’t just hunting another big drive, they’re hunting the end zone. A few plays later, they’re there.

“At this point, we have a feeling of, hey, let’s go after this and see if we can put something on the board,” Parker said. “We definitely have a plan.”

The execution of that plan has been something you rarely are in this game — perfect.

No.9 Notre Dame (3-0) vs. Central Michigan (1-1)

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind.

Rankings: Notre Dame is ranked No. 9 in Associated Press poll and No. 11 in US LBM Coaches Poll. Central Michigan is unranked

TV: Peacock Streaming

Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

Line: Notre Dame opens as a 34-point favorite

Series: First meeting

