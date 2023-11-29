Two-Minute Drill for Nov. 30: FSU plays Louisville in ACC title game, Daytona 500 sold out

Florida State needs to defeat Louisville on Saturday at 8 p.m. in the ACC title game to keep their hopes of getting a College Football Playoff berth alive.

The 2024 Daytona 500 is officially a sellout. Track officials made the announcement earlier this week.

High school football has moved to its state semifinals. Follow along with all the action Friday to find out which teams will be playing for state titles.

The Jaguars are preparing for their first Monday Night Football game in 12 years. And they're doing it in an unconventional way.

