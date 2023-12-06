The Two-Minute Drill for Dec. 7: Florida state football title games; Dolphins on MNF
Florida's 9 high school football state title games take place Thursday through Saturday, plus the Dolphins play the Titans on Monday Night Football.
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
The NFL offered a matchup like no other for its first Black Friday game.
The Dawgs have been forgotten in the moment. But they'll be back with a vengeance again next year.
Scott Pianowski examines the receiver matchups in Weeks 15-17 to help you get ready for the fantasy playoffs.
The Cowboys and Eagles play a huge game on Sunday night.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri breaks down some key matchups at the three money positions that fantasy managers should be aware of.
Jorge Martin uncovers the 10 most valuable backup running backs who should be rostered ahead of the fantasy playoffs.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly met with Mets owner Steve Cohen in Japan last week.
It's time to take advantage of some strong injury-related trade targets in fantasy hockey leagues.
The Cowboys head coach experienced abdominal pain on Wednesday morning.
Vincent Goodwill talks through the Lakers’ close (and controversial) win over the Suns before discussing how the Bucks dominated the Knicks to advance in the NBA In-Season Tournament.
It makes sense Wilson would be leery and frustrated, but his long-term NFL future is at stake. Also, San Francisco looks scary, Jacksonville looks regretful, and Cleveland looks maxed out.
Golf balls will travel shorter distances starting in 2028 for pros and 2030 for amateurs.
It’s unclear what Ron DeSantis thinks that hypothetical lawsuit would accomplish.
With four teams headed to Las Vegas, you don’t need every star. Just a few stars, and some household names.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
UConn controlled the glass and made the most of its possessions on a scorching night from the floor.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!