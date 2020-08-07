Michigan State has had two players opt out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns. Both expect to return to the team in 2021.

Senior Jordan Reid, who has started 27 of 39 career games at right tackle, announced his decision to sit out 2020 on Friday.

“After thoughtful talks with my family, coaching staff and academic advisors, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 football season,” Reid said in a Twitter post. “I will be graduating in December with my undergrad and plan on coming back to MSU for my fifth year. Due to all of the uncertainty in regards to COVID-19 and personal family experiences, I feel this is the best choice for me during these tough times.”

Senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk also announced this week that he would take a redshirt year and return for his fifth season in 2021.

Two Michigan State players will opt out of 2020, return in 2021 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk