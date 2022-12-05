Two Michigan State football defensive linemen are following in the footsteps of teammate Michael Fletcher and looking for an exit out of East Lansing.

Jalen Hunt and Dashaun Mallory entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, less than 24 hours after the Spartans' disappointing 5-7 season officially ended without a bowl invitation. Their impending departures come on the heels of Fletcher entering the student-athlete marketplace over the weekend.

Both Mallory and Hunt began the season as reserve players but eventually were inserted into the starting lineup after the Oct. 29 Michigan-MSU tunnel incident led to the suspensions of eight Spartans defensive players, including edge rusher Zion Young.

This season, Hunt and Mallory contributed a combined 25 total tackles — 1½ resulted in a lost yardage. Hunt, a former three-star recruit in the 2019 class, is from Belleville. Mallory, who came to MSU the year before from Bolingbrook, Ill., was rated similarly.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Two Michigan State football D-linemen enter NCAA transfer portal