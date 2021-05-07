Two Michigan natives among newest Spitters additions

May 7—TRAVERSE CITY — Two Michigan natives are among the seven new roster additions announced Thursday by the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

Oakland University first baseman Michael Stygles and Florida Gulf Coast right-hander Cam Schuelke hail from Michigan.

They join Cincinnati right-hander Max Bergmann, North Carolina A&T lefty Daniel Carter, Sacramento State left-hander Rylan Tinsley, Central Florida catcher Miguel Useche and Triton catcher-third baseman Colin Summerhill among the newest Pit Spitters.

Stygles (6-1, 210) was off to a hot start in 2020 leading Oakland in hitting (.395), hits (15), RBIs (8), OPS (1.026), slugging percentage (.526) and on-base percentage (.500) before COVID-19 shut down the baseball season. The DeWitt native followed that up with a .343 average, two homers, 23 RBIs and nine doubles in 34 games this year.

Schuelke (5-10, 170) is a redshirt freshman at Florida Gulf Coast after starring at Byron Center in high school.

Summerhill (6-3, 200) comes to Traverse City off a big spring in which he hit eight home runs and drove in 39 runs in 99 at-bats across 27 games. He scored 32 runs and doubled 13 times.

Tinsley (6-2, 190) had a 1-3 mark with 17 strikeouts in 18.1 innings this spring after a stellar two-year stint at Cal State Stanislaus where the lefty logged a 14-5 record, 2.85 earned-run average and 107 strikeouts in 117 innings.

Useche (6-0, 220) batted in nine runs and scored 13 in 15 games at Central Florida. He walked more times (11) than he struck out (10).

Bergmann (6-3, 195) rung up two saves and fanned 13 in 17.2 innings for Cincinnati.

Carter (6-0, 185) posted a 0-1 record with 11 strikeouts in 21.2 innings as a sophomore at North Carolina A&T.

