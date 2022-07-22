Two Michigan football tight ends on John Mackey Award Watch List

On Friday, it was announced that both Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker were selected to be on the 2022 John Mackey Award Watch List.

All was a top target for Cade McNamara in the passing game, and he caught the game-winning touchdown against Penn State after he caught a short crossing route and took it in for a touchdown 47 yards later. The former four-star recruit out of Fairfield (Ohio) is entering his redshirt junior year with high expectations. He finished 2021 with 38 receptions for 437 yards and two scores.

Luke Schoonmaker is coming off a 2021 season where he caught 17 receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns. The former three-star product out of Connecticut possesses great size with his 6-foot-5 frame. He has shown the ability to make the outside block and come down with tough catches.

The combination of All and Schoomaker will allow the Wolverines to be very creative on the offensive side of the ball. Michigan has its pickings at wide receiver to go along with two incredible tight ends.

The Mackey Award was created back in 2000 to be awarded to the most outstanding tight end in the country. The award was created to honor the late John Mackey who played at Syracuse before becoming a Hall of Fame tight end with the Baltimore Colts. He played in the NFL for 10 years and made the Pro Bowl five times. Mackey also played in two NFL Championship games and two Super Bowls, including the victorious Baltimore Colts win in Super Bowl V. He utilized this platform to expand free agency rights, increase pension benefits, and improve injury protection programs for all NFL players.

The only player to win the award from Michigan was Jake Butt back in 2016.

In 2021, Trey McBride from Colorado State was the Mackey Award winner.

