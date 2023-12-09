Two Michigan football offensive players make top 10 in Heisman voting

Last year, Michigan football had a legitimate threat to win the Heisman Trophy in running back Blake Corum. Considered the favorite entering Week 12, Corum tore his meniscus against Illinois, which torpedoed his campaign as it was just ramping up.

Earlier this year, quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the Heisman odds. But then Michigan started changing its offensive philosophy, throwing the ball less and depending more on the run in the bigger games.

While neither went to New York, both got some love from the voters who pick the best player in the sport.

McCarthy just made the cut, coming in ranked 10th in Heisman voting.

Not to be left out, Corum came in ranked ninth in Heisman voting.

Michigan will need both to come up big on New Year’s Day if the Wolverines are going to beat Alabama and advance to the national championship game.

